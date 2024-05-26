Cibc World Mkts Upgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to “Hold”

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.97.
Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.4 %
Hecla Mining Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
