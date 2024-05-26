United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Down 3.3 %
United-Guardian stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.69.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
