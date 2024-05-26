United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 3.3 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.69.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

