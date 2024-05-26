Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target Raised to $9.30

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.40 to $9.30 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,705,021.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 125,639 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

