Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONT. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.45) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.86).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

LON:ONT opened at GBX 110.30 ($1.40) on Thursday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a one year low of GBX 91.24 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 279 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £951.44 million, a P/E ratio of -580.53 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Kate Priestman purchased 23,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £24,977.84 ($31,746.11). In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera purchased 39,196 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($63,267.56). Also, insider Kate Priestman purchased 23,564 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.84 ($31,746.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 63,021 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,560 over the last 90 days. 29.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.