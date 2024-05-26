Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $104.05 on Thursday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

