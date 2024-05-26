Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 413.60 ($5.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,297.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

