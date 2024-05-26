Acadia Healthcare’s (ACHC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -454.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

