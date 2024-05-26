Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Decreased by Analyst

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $112.32.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

