Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after purchasing an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after buying an additional 460,473 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $24,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 213,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 171,642 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

