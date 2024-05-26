Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NU by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. 16,217,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,269,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

