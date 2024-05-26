Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

About Greatland Gold

GGP opened at GBX 7.33 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £373.10 million, a PE ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.66.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

