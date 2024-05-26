Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Greatland Gold Stock Performance
About Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greatland Gold
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.