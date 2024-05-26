Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) PT Raised to GBX 1,385

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($16.71) to GBX 1,385 ($17.60) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.27) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.07) to GBX 1,285 ($16.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

BYG opened at GBX 1,244 ($15.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,092.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,103.64. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 901 ($11.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.12). The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,554.46%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

