Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 307.50 ($3.91).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 1.3 %

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 301 ($3.83) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 194.80 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.60.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

