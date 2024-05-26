Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Facilities by ADF Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ADF opened at GBX 53 ($0.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,300.00 and a beta of 0.57. Facilities by ADF has a 1-year low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.70 ($0.78). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.78.

Facilities by ADF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Facilities by ADF’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Facilities by ADF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Facilities by ADF

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

