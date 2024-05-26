YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YPF. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

