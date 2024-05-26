V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.44.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after buying an additional 257,992 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $200,768,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 473,952 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

