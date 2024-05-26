CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.70.

CAE stock opened at C$25.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.41. CAE has a twelve month low of C$23.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The company has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

