GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. GitLab has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.49.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

