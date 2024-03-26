Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells $487,439.46 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,050,114.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00.
Getty Images Price Performance
Shares of GETY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on GETY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
