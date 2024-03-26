Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

INSE stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 63 ($0.80). 65,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.91. Inspired has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

