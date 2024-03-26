Lands’ End (LE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of LE stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

