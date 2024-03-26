PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect PLBY Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

