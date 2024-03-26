Tran Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 2.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Aptiv by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 117,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Up 0.5 %

APTV stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.