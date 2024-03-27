Apollomics (APLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Apollomics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Apollomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLM opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Apollomics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollomics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apollomics during the second quarter worth $38,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.