Analysts Offer Predictions for Workday, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Workday in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $273.62 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,484 shares of company stock worth $126,630,341 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.