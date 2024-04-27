Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $140.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

