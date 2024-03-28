Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Cohort Price Performance

Shares of CHRT traded down GBX 21.30 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 664.70 ($8.40). The stock had a trading volume of 104,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,749. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 692 ($8.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £275.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,014.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 566.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 530.41.

Insider Transactions at Cohort

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13). In other news, insider Peter Lynas bought 15,000 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £81,750 ($103,311.01). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13). Corporate insiders own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

