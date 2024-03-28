COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 358,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 666,186 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 11.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $520.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $185,644.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,767,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,175 shares of company stock worth $1,058,199. Insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

