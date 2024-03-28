Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $120.86. 288,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.