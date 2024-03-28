Courier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,261 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned 2.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

