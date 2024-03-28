Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,217,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $181.21. 33,157,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,551,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $292.86 billion, a PE ratio of 349.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

