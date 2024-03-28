Equities Analysts Set Expectations for THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THO. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:THO opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.