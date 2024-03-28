FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WGO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

