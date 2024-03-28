GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Up 161.1% in March

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the February 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 470.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

GEAGF remained flat at $42.54 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

