Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 47,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 617,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $79.86. 17,149,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,820,849. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

