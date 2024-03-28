Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 8,664 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BBN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 379,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,412. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

