iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.06

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 233869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $23,421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7,041.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 792,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 781,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,656,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.