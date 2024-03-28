Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 142.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $434.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jasper Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

