MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,733 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,884. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

