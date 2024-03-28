Morgan Stanley Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $1.60

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.80 to $1.60 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OPI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 107,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,686. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($1.75). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

