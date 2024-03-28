Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.13 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 304,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

