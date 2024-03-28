Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $95,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.