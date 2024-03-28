Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 276,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ventas by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ventas Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -396.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.