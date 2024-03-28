Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,525,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

