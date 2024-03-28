Procyon Advisors LLC Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.11. The stock had a trading volume of 80,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.02 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.