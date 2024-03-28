Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 5.47% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 362.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MMTM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.73. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.03. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $164.43 and a 12-month high of $230.64.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.