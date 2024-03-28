RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

RTX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,255,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

