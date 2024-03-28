Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.