Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $327.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.14 and a 200 day moving average of $307.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.20 and a one year high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.