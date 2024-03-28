Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $582,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FBND traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $45.28. 637,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

